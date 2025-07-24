Why one Commanders RB could win your fantasy league
Brian Robinson Jr. enters training camp projected to be the Washington Commanders' top running back this season, making him the No. 1 option from that room for you to consider adding to your fantasy football roster this year.
However, like many teams in the NFL, the Commanders don't limit themselves to using just one running back, and had as many as four make significant contributions in at least one game last year.
Due to things like injuries and game flow management strategies, Washington will employ any number of players to ensure victory, and that makes running back Austin Ekeler one of the top handcuff options heading into 2025.
"Just a few seasons removed from being a top-five fantasy option, Ekeler is as change-of-pace-y as it gets. Robinson is a perfectly fine rusher, but Ekeler is a way better receiver, so if Robinson goes down, the 30-year-old veteran will land somewhere between RB6 and RB12," says Fantasy Sports On SI's Alan Goldsher.
Ekeler had the lowest total offensive output of his career outside of his rookie season as an undrafted free agent in 2024, totaling less than 800 yards of offense and scoring just four touchdowns. A big reason for that dip in production is the two concussions he suffered during the year, costing him a total of five regular-season games.
Healthy again and in as good a shape as we can remember him being in, just see his one-armed pullups if you need evidence, Ekeler looks poised to help the team get what was once a top-five running back attack back on track.
Those outside of Commanders circles are likely going to see his dip from 2024 as a sign that he's no longer a viable fantasy option for you, so take advantage of that by targeting him at a spot in your fantasy draft that provides the best value.
Speaking of fantasy football and Ekeler, check out his thoughts on the game and more, in this episode of Locked On Commanders.
READ MORE: Analyst praises Commanders linebackers ahead of training camp
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders called out by NFL writer for one major concern
• A Commanders star is climbing the ranks
• How will the Washington Commanders use their new weapons?