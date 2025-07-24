Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels gives perfect response to Terry McLaurin drama
Training camp is underway for the Washington Commanders.
The team held their first official training camp practice this week as they gear up for another deep playoff run.
The Commanders will be going from the hunter to the hunted in 2025, so the team must come together to put the best product on the field early in the season.
A large piece of that is wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has already begun to hold out of camp after doing the same for minicamp as he searches for a contract extension from the front office.
It has been a frustrating process, but the team is hopeful to come to terms with their franchise-wide receiver sooner rather than later to keep the cohesiveness of the team together.
Daniels Not Worried
Following Wednesday's practice, McLaurin's quarterback, Jayden Daniels, expressed whether there was any concern within the Commanders locker room.
"It's just business in the NFL. We know Terry's working, we don't really have to worry about him doing any of that, but at the end of the day he's still one of our brothers."
It doesn't seem like the Daniels or any of the other Commanders are all that worried about McLaurin's absence. This isn't the first time an NFL player has held out due to contract negotiations. It's just how the business side of things works.
There's confidence that something will get hashed out between the two sides to keep McLaurin in Washington, and Daniels addressed how he is going to make up reps with his star wideout during his absence.
"Yeah, I mean, just constant communication and watch film, whenever that time is. But other than that, I mean, me and Terry built a rapport and it all stems from the relationship built off the field and being on the same page and checking both of our egos for the betterment of the team."
McLaurin and Daniels quickly built a rapport last season, becoming one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league on one of its top offenses. There shouldn't be much drop-off, if any, despite McLaurin missing time, but as Daniels repeatedly said, it's all about communication.
"I mean, I talk to Terry like if he was here, just checking up on him, but at the end of the day that's just the relationship we have on and off the field."
The Commanders are poised for yet another solid season in 2025, and they would love to have McLaurin in the fold for it. With pressure mounting on both sides, it will be interesting to see what kind of contract the Commanders wind up giving McLaurin to retain his services.
Washington Commanders' Bobby Wagner takes on new role with WNBA
