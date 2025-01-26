Commanders defense collapses in NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles
The Washington Commanders are heading home disappointed after their season came to an end at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in a 55-23 loss on Sunday evening at Lincoln Financial Field.
While the Commanders struck first on a long opening drive with a field goal, the Eagles took the game over shortly after.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ran the ball 60 yards for a touchdown on the first play on offense, and it was all Philly from there.
READ MORE: Commanders and Eagles fans unite in 'Dallas sucks' chant before NFC Championship
Barkley finished with 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles, while quarterback Jalen Hurts had three rushing touchdowns of his own.
Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 29 of 48 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown but also threw an interception.
Washington added three fumbles to the mix, which ultimately pushed the game into Philadelphia's favor.
The Eagles will now head to the Super Bowl to take on the winner of the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders trail Philadelphia Eagles at halftime of the NFC Championship
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders trail Philadelphia Eagles at halftime of the NFC Championship
• NFL punishes Lions' Jameson Williams for obscene celebration during Commanders game
• What Jayden Daniels did that drove Brian Kelly crazy
• Jason Kelce walks back Jayden Daniels-Jalen Hurts debate before NFC Championship