Commanders defense collapses in NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders couldn't keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles offensive parade in the NFC Championship.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are heading home disappointed after their season came to an end at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in a 55-23 loss on Sunday evening at Lincoln Financial Field.

While the Commanders struck first on a long opening drive with a field goal, the Eagles took the game over shortly after.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ran the ball 60 yards for a touchdown on the first play on offense, and it was all Philly from there.

Barkley finished with 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles, while quarterback Jalen Hurts had three rushing touchdowns of his own.

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 29 of 48 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown but also threw an interception.

Washington added three fumbles to the mix, which ultimately pushed the game into Philadelphia's favor.

The Eagles will now head to the Super Bowl to take on the winner of the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Published
Jeremy Brener
