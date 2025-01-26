Jason Kelce walks back Jayden Daniels-Jalen Hurts debate before NFC Championship
The Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to face off for the third time this season. However, this third meeting will have much more juice behind it as the winner of the NFC Championship game will move on to play either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl LIX from New Orleans.
The build up to this game has been at a high all week and that hasn't been missed by many and that also goes for NFL and Eagles' legend Jason Kelce who made some interesting comments regarding his stance on the two teams facing off, heavily siding with his former team when speaking on a radio spot earlier this week.
'"I'll be very candid. I think the Eagles are better at every position,' he said Thursday during a radio spot. 'I don't know that there is one position if you put the two rosters, the depth charts next to each other that I would take the Washington player over the Eagle player. And that is a very honest assessment," Kelce said. "I think that the Eagles are loaded. And Washington to their credit, they play extremely well as a team. [Head coach] Dan Quinn is a fantastic coach, they scheme things well."
A pretty strong statement there from the eldest Kelce brother. Believing and knowing are two different things and when comparing the rosters, yes the Eagles' roster greatly overpowers the Commanders. However, saying at every position is a stretch especially considering that rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has outperformed the veteran Jalen Hurts this season.
Kelce took heat for his statements across social media with fans and media alike both stating that obvious fact. Following getting crushed for his original statements, Kelce took to his 'X' platform and attempted to clarify what he was actually talking about during his segment on the radio show.
"Just to clarify, I wasn’t really talking about the QBs with this quote, I had already brought them up in the convo. I was talking about all the other positions, I could have been clearer with that. I think both QBs are incredible, Jayden is having an insane rookie season. Washington is very good, obviously, their linebackers are fantastic, and the DTs Allen and Payne are very good. They are good across the board," Kelce wrote on 'X'. "In the rest of the interview I go on to say Washington plays very well as a team, they’re very physical, well coached, and a resilient group. It’s going to be a dog fight. Wasn’t trying to say anything negative about them."
Kelce made sure to clarify that he wasn't strictly speaking on the two quarterbacks while further explaining the rest of the interview that he had during the segment, not just the snippet that was captured online. While Kelce may have given Washington their flowers, it is no shocker where his allegiances lie as he spent 13 seasons in Philly.
As I previously mentioned, Daniels has outplayed Hurts this season throwing for over 600 more yards and seven touchdowns while also outpacing him on the ground by 261 yards while Hurts has the edge in rushing touchdowns 14 to Daniels' six due to him getting tons of opportunities at the goal line with the 'tush push' quarterback sneak.
Both rosters and quarterbacks are respected by either side and we will finally get to see them matchup in an all-important game for a chance to reach the Super Bowl.
