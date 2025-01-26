Commander Country

Commanders and Eagles fans unite in 'Dallas sucks' chant before NFC Championship

Rivalry takes a backseat as Commanders and Eagles fans unite in their shared disdain, chanting "Dallas sucks" ahead of the NFC Championship.

Joanne Coley

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rivalries run deep in the NFC East, but there’s one thing Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles fans can always agree on: Dallas sucks.

Ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship showdown in Philadelphia, a rare moment of unity emerged between the two fiercely competitive fanbases. As Commanders and Eagles fans gathered outside Lincoln Financial Field, they set aside their differences to chant a familiar refrain: "Dallas sucks!"

The chant erupted in unison where Washington fans who made the trip to Philly mingled with Eagles fans for pregame festivities. Videos of the scene quickly circulated on social media, showing fans wearing green and burgundy putting their shared disdain for Dallas front and center.

The chant underscores the unique dynamic within the NFC East, one of the NFL’s most storied divisions. While Sunday’s matchup will determine who earns a trip to the Super Bowl, it’s clear that for fans of Washington and Philly, hating the Cowboys is a year-round sport.

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and his teammates celebrate the game winning touchdown against the Cowboys.
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

For now, the camaraderie is short-lived, as the rivalry reignited as soon as the game kicked off. But for a brief moment, Commanders and Eagles fans found common ground—and it sounded a lot like "Dallas sucks."

READ MORE: Washington Commanders trail Philadelphia Eagles at halftime of the NFC Championship

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Washington Commanders trail Philadelphia Eagles at halftime of the NFC Championship

• NFL punishes Lions' Jameson Williams for obscene celebration during Commanders game

• What Jayden Daniels did that drove Brian Kelly crazy

• Jason Kelce walks back Jayden Daniels-Jalen Hurts debate before NFC Championship

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News