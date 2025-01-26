Commanders and Eagles fans unite in 'Dallas sucks' chant before NFC Championship
Rivalries run deep in the NFC East, but there’s one thing Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles fans can always agree on: Dallas sucks.
Ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship showdown in Philadelphia, a rare moment of unity emerged between the two fiercely competitive fanbases. As Commanders and Eagles fans gathered outside Lincoln Financial Field, they set aside their differences to chant a familiar refrain: "Dallas sucks!"
The chant erupted in unison where Washington fans who made the trip to Philly mingled with Eagles fans for pregame festivities. Videos of the scene quickly circulated on social media, showing fans wearing green and burgundy putting their shared disdain for Dallas front and center.
The chant underscores the unique dynamic within the NFC East, one of the NFL’s most storied divisions. While Sunday’s matchup will determine who earns a trip to the Super Bowl, it’s clear that for fans of Washington and Philly, hating the Cowboys is a year-round sport.
For now, the camaraderie is short-lived, as the rivalry reignited as soon as the game kicked off. But for a brief moment, Commanders and Eagles fans found common ground—and it sounded a lot like "Dallas sucks."
