NFL punishes Lions' Jameson Williams for obscene celebration during Commanders-Lions game
The Washington Commanders have a chance to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years as they get ready to visit Lincoln Financial Field to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.
Before that game gets kicked off Sunday afternoon, there is a bit of news coming out of the Commanders last game where they beat the Detroit Lions in the Divisional round 45-31. While Commanders' linebacker Frankie Luvu was fined for a hit on Lions' quarterback Jared Goff, Lions' young and talented wide receiver, Jameson Williams, has also been hit with a punishment by the NFL for his salacious celebration following scoring a touchdown.
The usual high-flying Lions' offense was just that in the Divisional round game vs. the Commanders but they couldn't get enough stops on defense in order to come away with the victory. Williams himself had a decent day, but his touchdown where the obscene act occurred happened on an explosive 61-yard run while being held to just one catch for 19 yards.
The Lions are now at home and Williams will have a hefty $25K fine to pay while the Commanders gear up to face the Eagles for a chance to once again raise the Lombardi Trophy.
