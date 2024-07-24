First Thoughts on Jayden Daniels in Washington Commanders Training Camp
ASHBURN, Va. -- In a lot of ways Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels picked up right where he left off when we last saw him on the practice field wrapping up his team's mandatory minicamp.
He's still not the official starter, though Commanders head coach Dan Quinn did admit that we all know the worst-kept secret in football - that he will be, eventually. And he's still not getting all of the first-team reps.
Instead, as Quinn promised Wednesday before heading out to his first training camp practice as an NFL head coach for the second time, his No. 2 overall rookie shared those snaps with veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota. And once again, it still looks like the best hope for Washington to have more winning than losing in its near future is Daniels.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Begin Training Camp With Huge Injury News
But that's no dig at Mariota. He's been brought in to be the wise veteran who can help Daniels navigate the NFL waters as a first round draft pick and hotshot college quarterback. And he's doing a bang-up job from the way his young protege is handling himself.
On Wednesday you'd never tell that day was an NFL first for No. 5 as he dropped back, completed six passes on six attempts, pulled the ball out his running backs stomach for a solid gain around the left side, and threw a touchdown pass to teammate Brian Robinson Jr. for what everyone seems to agree was the play of the day.
Before team drills Daniels was back in his comfort zone with his fellow quarterbacks taking dropbacks, rollouts, and throwing footballs into nets - though not as well as fellow rookie Sam Hartman - something both young passers like to point out to each other when they're in the lead in that department.
Bottom line is Daniels looked comfortable, collected, in control, and like he was having fun. As former Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry once famously pointed out, behaviors can be contagious. Fortunately for Washington, this behavior has been positive so far.
READ MORE: NFL Power Rankings: Washington Commanders Moving Up Before Training Camp?
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Describes What Makes Jayden Daniels Special
• WATCH: Jayden Daniels Makes Play of the Day During Washington Commanders Training Camp
• Washington Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Day 1 Features Debut of 2nd Rd. Rookie
• 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Land Colorado Superstar Travis Hunter