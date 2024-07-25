Washington Commanders OL Sam Cosmi Has Lofty Goal for Season
The Washington Commanders are revamping nearly their entire offensive line this offseason after allowing Sam Howell to get sacked 65 times last season, which ranked worst in the NFL.
The Commanders are expected to have four new starters in the trenches this offseason, but one player will remain from last year's team. Sam Cosmi started all 17 games last season for the Commanders at right guard, and he was clearly the standout for the team. Now, he hopes to get even better as he protects new quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"I want to be one of the best in this league," Cosmi said h/t Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala. "I feel like I am one of the best of the league. I'm going to be dirty, I'm going to be nasty. Excuse my language, but I'm not going to take s*** from anybody."
Cosmi's mentality should be music to the Commanders' ears. That is exactly what any team should want out of their offensive line, and that mindset should help shape Washington's season.
With a new contract coming after the season from somewhere, Cosmi is in a "prove it" year, and he'll look to impress as he tries to make what will likely be the richest contract of his career in the spring.
