Washington Commanders Final Inactives List vs. Giants Revealed
Last night, it was reported that Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was going to be able to go against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury. However, things changed during pre-game warmups.
Washington rolls into New York looking to advance to 7-2 on the season -- just one season removed from a 4-13 season -- with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels receiving some MVP buzz. Being without Robinson Jr. will pose a bigger challenge, but the Giants are 0-4 on their home field and 2-6 on the season.
There's reason to believe the Commanders should be able to take care of business, though running back Austin Ekeler is going to have to step up, with some help from Jeremy McNichols.
Here's the rest of the Commanders' inactives list ahead of their Week 9 matchup:
- QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback)
- RB Brian Robinson Jr.
- S Darrick Forrest
- TE Colson Yankoff
- LB Dominique Hampton
- OT Cornelius Lucas
The Commanders' biggest inactive is the star running back. The other names listed are regulars on the inactives list this season, so there are no big changes on that front.
Should Daniels and the rest of the Commanders' offense have a big day in the air, the impact of Robinson Jr. will be replaced just fine, especially if the ground game can get support beyond Ekeler.
The 1 p.m. ET kickoff provided a big opportunity for Washington as they take on a Giants team that has struggled this season, and they can continue building a lead in the NFC East.
