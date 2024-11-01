Commanders Have 'New Wrinkles' for Giants Game
For the first time this season, the Washington Commanders will play an opponent they have seen before in the New York Giants.
Back in Week 2, the Commanders beat the Giants 21-18 after Austin Seibert knocked down seven field goals, including one as time expired, to win the game.
Now, coach Dan Quinn is helping the team prepare for the rematch, where the Giants will be hungry to settle the score. However, he has a few new tricks up his sleeve.
“Yeah, I think number one, you want to make sure that you always keep a few wrinkles that's available for the next time that you're playing somebody," Quinn said. "You have a game plan and usually you haven't used all that was there, and you had some of that on your call sheet for a reason. And so, first thing you do is you pull that out and say, ‘Why did I? Why didn't I use it? Was it successful? What wasn't?’ So, both teams, there'll be some new wrinkles that'll go with it, but at the end of it, trusting your reads and your preparation will be the big thing. But usually in a division game, there's a couple things you keep in your back pocket for a second lap.”
The Commanders have grown a lot since playing the Giants back in Week 2. Since then, they have won five of their last six and appear to be one of the better teams in the league.
This game will be a good test to see if they have learned from their mistakes and grown or if the team is getting a little bit ahead of itself.
