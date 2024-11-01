Commander Country

Commanders Have 'New Wrinkles' for Giants Game

The Washington Commanders have some tricks up their sleeves.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the fourth quarter at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the fourth quarter at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time this season, the Washington Commanders will play an opponent they have seen before in the New York Giants.

Back in Week 2, the Commanders beat the Giants 21-18 after Austin Seibert knocked down seven field goals, including one as time expired, to win the game.

Now, coach Dan Quinn is helping the team prepare for the rematch, where the Giants will be hungry to settle the score. However, he has a few new tricks up his sleeve.

“Yeah, I think number one, you want to make sure that you always keep a few wrinkles that's available for the next time that you're playing somebody," Quinn said. "You have a game plan and usually you haven't used all that was there, and you had some of that on your call sheet for a reason. And so, first thing you do is you pull that out and say, ‘Why did I? Why didn't I use it? Was it successful? What wasn't?’ So, both teams, there'll be some new wrinkles that'll go with it, but at the end of it, trusting your reads and your preparation will be the big thing. But usually in a division game, there's a couple things you keep in your back pocket for a second lap.”

The Commanders have grown a lot since playing the Giants back in Week 2. Since then, they have won five of their last six and appear to be one of the better teams in the league.

This game will be a good test to see if they have learned from their mistakes and grown or if the team is getting a little bit ahead of itself.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Foe Giants Not Planning to Bench Struggling Starters

• Commanders' Dan Quinn Analyzes Offensive Struggles Despite Win

• Commanders Eyeing Second NFC East Division Win in Week 9

Commanders May Have Best Rookie Class

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News