Commanders May Have Best Rookie Class
The Washington Commanders rookie class is led by first-round quarterback Jayden Daniels, but he isn't the only first-year player making a difference.
Daniels is excited to see all of the rookies grow as the season progresses.
"Yeah, I mean, it's awesome just to see everybody come into their own," Daniels said. "Some guys it's quicker than others, so it's awesome to see [DT] Johnny [Newton] go out there and make plays. I see they gave him his sack finally. Well, well deserved. He had a fumble. [CB] Mikey [Sainristil]'s been playing really well. But you got guys [like DE] Javontae [Jean-Baptiste] before he got hurt was playing well, you got guys that was able to go out there and contribute and help this team success."
Part of what makes the Commanders rookies so successful is the fact that they all support one another.
"Oh, we're very close," Daniels said. "I mean, we're, I think we're just close as a whole team. And we can still grow in that aspect, but everybody likes being around each other."
A strong rookie class is often a barometer on how good a team is, and at 6-2, it's clear the Commanders have one of the best in the NFL.
