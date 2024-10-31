Commander Country

Commanders May Have Best Rookie Class

The Washington Commanders have gotten significant contributions from their rookies.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders rookie class is led by first-round quarterback Jayden Daniels, but he isn't the only first-year player making a difference.

Daniels is excited to see all of the rookies grow as the season progresses.

"Yeah, I mean, it's awesome just to see everybody come into their own," Daniels said. "Some guys it's quicker than others, so it's awesome to see [DT] Johnny [Newton] go out there and make plays. I see they gave him his sack finally. Well, well deserved. He had a fumble. [CB] Mikey [Sainristil]'s been playing really well. But you got guys [like DE] Javontae [Jean-Baptiste] before he got hurt was playing well, you got guys that was able to go out there and contribute and help this team success."

Part of what makes the Commanders rookies so successful is the fact that they all support one another.

"Oh, we're very close," Daniels said. "I mean, we're, I think we're just close as a whole team. And we can still grow in that aspect, but everybody likes being around each other."

A strong rookie class is often a barometer on how good a team is, and at 6-2, it's clear the Commanders have one of the best in the NFL.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Prediction Points to Trade for Veteran Cornerback

• Commanders Foe Giants Not Planning to Bench Struggling Starters

• Commanders' Dan Quinn Analyzes Offensive Struggles Despite Win

Commanders Eyeing Second NFC East Division Win in Week 9

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News