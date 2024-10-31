Commanders Eyeing Second NFC East Division Win in Week 9
Ashburn, VA. - The 2021 NFL season is the last time the Washington Commanders swept the New York Giants in a season series.
Before that you have to go back to 2011, long before 'Commanders' was the name, to find a season sweep in favor of the burgundy and gold in this series.
Meanwhile, the Giants have won three of the last four and six of the last 10 matchups with Washington. That one win in the last four on this side of things came this season, though, as things seem to be changing for the better in terms of DMV football.
And if that trend continues to break the previous one, then the Commanders will stack an eighth straight week sitting on top of the NFC East Division. Here's a preview of what's coming this weekend.
1st Place: Washington Commanders, 6-2
Washington is the feel-good story of the season with new ownership making or facilitating sweeping changes over the past year that has sparked winning and renewed confidence in the direction of the franchise.
Beating the Giants in Week 2 was a part of it - even with seven field goals and no touchdowns scored - and after the unlikely Hail Mary win over the Chicago Bears that felt like a true 'turning the page' moment, there's expectations that another win over the last place team in the division is coming.
WEEK 9 OPPONENT: at New York Giants, 2-6
Prediction: Washington wins by 10 or more
2nd Place: Philadelphia Eagles, 5-2
Don't look now but the Eagles have won three in a row and might be turning things around just in time to stay with Washington enough to make the two team's Week 11 Thursday Night Football matchup an epic regular season contest.
To keep pace, Philadelphia will need to do the same thing the Commanders need to do this weekend and handle an opponent that is clearly inferior on paper.
WEEK 9 OPPONENT: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-6
Prediction: Eagles keep pace
3rd Place: Dallas Cowboys, 3-4
There are a lot of people laughing at the demise of the Cowboys this season, and most of you reading this are probably among them.
With Micah Parsons out and not looking like he'll be ready to return this weekend, it is possible the downward spiral continues. Especially going up against a team that is in first place in its own division.
WEEK 9 OPPONENT: at Atlanta Falcons, 5-3
Prediction: Kirk kicks Dak while he's down
4th Place: New York Giants, 2-6
Nobody is going to give the Giants a chance to win this weekend. But with rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. trending toward playing this weekend its not just the Commanders who will bring an improved unit into this one.
WEEK 9 OPPONENT: vs Washington Commanders, 6-2
Prediction: Still Washington, even with Tracy
