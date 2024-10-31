Commander Country

Commanders Eyeing Second NFC East Division Win in Week 9

The Washington Commanders are leading the NFC East Division, and could extend that lead in Week 9 with a second win over the New York Giants.

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs the ball during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Ashburn, VA. - The 2021 NFL season is the last time the Washington Commanders swept the New York Giants in a season series.

Before that you have to go back to 2011, long before 'Commanders' was the name, to find a season sweep in favor of the burgundy and gold in this series.

Meanwhile, the Giants have won three of the last four and six of the last 10 matchups with Washington. That one win in the last four on this side of things came this season, though, as things seem to be changing for the better in terms of DMV football.

And if that trend continues to break the previous one, then the Commanders will stack an eighth straight week sitting on top of the NFC East Division. Here's a preview of what's coming this weekend.

1st Place: Washington Commanders, 6-2

Washington is the feel-good story of the season with new ownership making or facilitating sweeping changes over the past year that has sparked winning and renewed confidence in the direction of the franchise.

Beating the Giants in Week 2 was a part of it - even with seven field goals and no touchdowns scored - and after the unlikely Hail Mary win over the Chicago Bears that felt like a true 'turning the page' moment, there's expectations that another win over the last place team in the division is coming.

WEEK 9 OPPONENT: at New York Giants, 2-6

Prediction: Washington wins by 10 or more

2nd Place: Philadelphia Eagles, 5-2

Don't look now but the Eagles have won three in a row and might be turning things around just in time to stay with Washington enough to make the two team's Week 11 Thursday Night Football matchup an epic regular season contest.

To keep pace, Philadelphia will need to do the same thing the Commanders need to do this weekend and handle an opponent that is clearly inferior on paper.

WEEK 9 OPPONENT: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-6

Prediction: Eagles keep pace

3rd Place: Dallas Cowboys, 3-4

There are a lot of people laughing at the demise of the Cowboys this season, and most of you reading this are probably among them.

With Micah Parsons out and not looking like he'll be ready to return this weekend, it is possible the downward spiral continues. Especially going up against a team that is in first place in its own division.

WEEK 9 OPPONENT: at Atlanta Falcons, 5-3

Prediction: Kirk kicks Dak while he's down

4th Place: New York Giants, 2-6

Nobody is going to give the Giants a chance to win this weekend. But with rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. trending toward playing this weekend its not just the Commanders who will bring an improved unit into this one.

WEEK 9 OPPONENT: vs Washington Commanders, 6-2

Prediction: Still Washington, even with Tracy

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

