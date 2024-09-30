Commanders Finding 'Recipe for Success' in Win Streak
The Washington Commanders are on a three-game win streak after beating the Arizona Cardinals 42-14 in Week 4 at State Farm Stadium.
The young, inexperienced roster is learning how to win bit by bit, and now that they have tasted a bit of success, they are beginning to build an identity and learn how to win in the NFL.
“I feel like this could be a recipe for us going forward," tight end Zach Ertz said postgame. "(We) get a lead as a team and then let our pass rushers go do their thing. We’ve got a lot of really good pass rushers and any defense, I would assume, if they get a big lead like that, they’d much rather play when the offense has to be one dimensional. Even though they just kept running the ball. On the two-minute (offense), they just kept running the ball. I don’t know what they were doing, but overall I felt like (it was) a really good team win.”
All three phases were singing in harmony as the Commanders had their best game of the season so far. There have been gradual improvements week after week, and that has placed the Commanders in an unlikely position through four weeks: first place in the NFC East.
The Commanders will eventually face a setback, but it's important to establish a foundation for winning early in the season, and they have done just that in the first month of the year.
