Commander Country

Commanders Finding 'Recipe for Success' in Win Streak

The Washington Commanders are putting the pieces together.

Jeremy Brener

Commanders edge rusher Clelin Ferrell (99) sacks Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Ariz. Sept 29, 2024.
Commanders edge rusher Clelin Ferrell (99) sacks Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Ariz. Sept 29, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are on a three-game win streak after beating the Arizona Cardinals 42-14 in Week 4 at State Farm Stadium.

The young, inexperienced roster is learning how to win bit by bit, and now that they have tasted a bit of success, they are beginning to build an identity and learn how to win in the NFL.

“I feel like this could be a recipe for us going forward," tight end Zach Ertz said postgame. "(We) get a lead as a team and then let our pass rushers go do their thing. We’ve got a lot of really good pass rushers and any defense, I would assume, if they get a big lead like that, they’d much rather play when the offense has to be one dimensional. Even though they just kept running the ball. On the two-minute (offense), they just kept running the ball. I don’t know what they were doing, but overall I felt like (it was) a really good team win.”

All three phases were singing in harmony as the Commanders had their best game of the season so far. There have been gradual improvements week after week, and that has placed the Commanders in an unlikely position through four weeks: first place in the NFC East.

The Commanders will eventually face a setback, but it's important to establish a foundation for winning early in the season, and they have done just that in the first month of the year.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Downplaying Facing Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Commanders Score Fifth TD in Blowout vs. Cardinals

Commanders Extend Large Lead Over Cardinals

Commanders Make Statement in Blowout Win vs. Cardinals

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News