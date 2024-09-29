Commander Country

Commanders Make Statement in Blowout Win vs. Cardinals

The Washington Commanders are winners again after beating the Arizona Cardinals.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are heading home on a happy flight after a 42-14 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 at State Farm Stadium.

After giving up an opening-drive touchdown to Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the Commanders went on a tear, scoring five touchdowns during the game.

Four of the team's touchdowns came on the ground, one each from Brian Robinson Jr. and Jayden Daniels and two for Jeremy McNichols, who saw added work as a result of Austin Ekeler missing the game with a concussion. The Commanders ran for 216 yards on the ground, establishing a ground-and-pound attack throughout the game.

Through the air, Daniels was once again efficient, completing 26 of 30 pass attempts for 233 yards and a touchdown, but he also came away with his first career interception.

The defense was also solid, sacking Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray four times.

The Commanders have now won three straight games after dropping the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will look to extend their win streak to four when they host the Cleveland Browns next weekend.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

