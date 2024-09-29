Commanders Score Fifth TD in Blowout vs. Cardinals
The Washington Commanders' arrival has been loud. They're about to secure a third-straight victory as they currently lead the Arizona Cardinals 42-14 late in the fourth quarter. For the second straight game, they've scored more than 30 points in a contest.
With running back Austin Ekeler sidelined with a concussion, it wasn't certain what the offense would look like against the Cardinals. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. has held his own, but it's been Jeremy McNichols who has made the biggest impact, taking advantage of the opportunity.
With the game winding down, McNichols cashed in his second touchdown. He's also rushed for 68 yards with eight carries throughout his career game.
For as mediocre as the Commanders' offense has been in recent years, this has to be refreshing for fans. Even when shorthanded, the team shows up to play. The arrival of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has absolutely sparked some life and confidence on the sidelines.
Soon to advance to 3-1 on the season, with three of their four games coming on the road, the Commanders are making an arrival that wasn't expected after they posted just four wins a season ago.
