Commander Country

Commanders Coach Sounds Off on Jayden Daniels' Debut

Jayden Daniels impressed Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn for Week 1.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn stood alongside a rookie quarterback to go into battle to start the season, and that can come with a fair share of adjustments.

However, Quinn was pleased with how Jayden Daniels performed in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I think if you'd asked him, there'll probably be a few throws that he would either like to rip or where the progression may have taken him," Quinn said. "But by and large, I felt from the competitor side, that was it. Those were some of the things I saw even on some of the runs, we didn't have a lot of design quarterback runs, but some of the ones that he did, I think if he'd asked him again, he'd probably wanna let it rip to one of the guys on some ops. So missed opportunities. Those are the hard ones. I think the one to [WR] Terry [McLaurin] to start the second half and those ones, but by and large, he really felt comfortable in those spaces."

READ MORE: Commanders' Jayden Daniels Shows Promise Despite Loss

Even though the Commanders lost 37-20, Daniels showcased the potential that won him the Heisman Trophy and made him the No. 2 overall pick. While there's a lot of work left to be done, he's created a solid baseline for himself and he can keep improving from his mistakes.

READ MORE: Jayden Daniels Breaks Down Bucs' Defense From Season Opener

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Jayden Daniels Scores First NFL Touchdown With Commanders

• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Mindset Going Into NFL Debut

• Washington Commanders Week 1 Rankings Boosted by New QB Jayden Daniels

Commanders Cut Kicker After Struggles vs. Bucs

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News