Commanders Coach Sounds Off on Jayden Daniels' Debut
Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn stood alongside a rookie quarterback to go into battle to start the season, and that can come with a fair share of adjustments.
However, Quinn was pleased with how Jayden Daniels performed in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"I think if you'd asked him, there'll probably be a few throws that he would either like to rip or where the progression may have taken him," Quinn said. "But by and large, I felt from the competitor side, that was it. Those were some of the things I saw even on some of the runs, we didn't have a lot of design quarterback runs, but some of the ones that he did, I think if he'd asked him again, he'd probably wanna let it rip to one of the guys on some ops. So missed opportunities. Those are the hard ones. I think the one to [WR] Terry [McLaurin] to start the second half and those ones, but by and large, he really felt comfortable in those spaces."
READ MORE: Commanders' Jayden Daniels Shows Promise Despite Loss
Even though the Commanders lost 37-20, Daniels showcased the potential that won him the Heisman Trophy and made him the No. 2 overall pick. While there's a lot of work left to be done, he's created a solid baseline for himself and he can keep improving from his mistakes.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels Breaks Down Bucs' Defense From Season Opener
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels Scores First NFL Touchdown With Commanders
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Mindset Going Into NFL Debut
• Washington Commanders Week 1 Rankings Boosted by New QB Jayden Daniels