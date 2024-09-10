Commander Country

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Sliding After Loss?

The Washington Commanders lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are picking up the pieces after their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While there was some promise with quarterback Jayden Daniels in his debut, there were clearly a lot of issues in need of fixing.

That's why Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr placed the Commanders at No. 27 in the latest power rankings.

"Jayden Daniels ran a great deal and protected himself and the football. With limited resources at the wide receiver position, this season will be about how the Commanders can accentuate his best NFL skills while keeping him healthy and on an upward trajectory. Sunday was difficult because the Commanders often found themselves in third-and-forever scenarios which called for gimmick plays like the Luke McCaffrey fake throwback or some aimless improve-the-punt scrambles," Orr writes.

The only teams to place lower than the Commanders were the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.

The Commanders hope to get in the win column this week when they take on the Giants in their home opener.

JEREMY BRENER

