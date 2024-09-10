NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Sliding After Loss?
The Washington Commanders are picking up the pieces after their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While there was some promise with quarterback Jayden Daniels in his debut, there were clearly a lot of issues in need of fixing.
That's why Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr placed the Commanders at No. 27 in the latest power rankings.
"Jayden Daniels ran a great deal and protected himself and the football. With limited resources at the wide receiver position, this season will be about how the Commanders can accentuate his best NFL skills while keeping him healthy and on an upward trajectory. Sunday was difficult because the Commanders often found themselves in third-and-forever scenarios which called for gimmick plays like the Luke McCaffrey fake throwback or some aimless improve-the-punt scrambles," Orr writes.
READ MORE: Commanders Coach Sounds Off on Jayden Daniels' Debut
The only teams to place lower than the Commanders were the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.
The Commanders hope to get in the win column this week when they take on the Giants in their home opener.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels Breaks Down Bucs' Defense From Season Opener
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels Scores First NFL Touchdown With Commanders
• Washington Commanders Week 1 Rankings Boosted by New QB Jayden Daniels
• Commanders Cut Kicker After Struggles vs. Bucs