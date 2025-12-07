Washington Commanders vs. Minnesota Vikings live game updates, score, and highlights

Despite falling to the Denver Broncos 27–26 and dropping to 3–9, the Washington Commanders have one thing to look forward to this Sunday as they take on the Minnesota Vikings: quarterback Jayden Daniels returns under center.

Daniels missed four games after dislocating his left elbow in Week 9. This season hasn’t been ideal for the Commanders’ quarterback, who has now missed a total of six games due to knee, hamstring, and elbow injuries. But with his return today, Daniels is hoping to steady the offense and lead Washington to a much-needed win.

With the season in its final stretch, the team is searching for any momentum it can find. Daniels’ return provides a spark the Commanders have been missing and could be the key to finally snapping their losing streak.

PREGAME

Commanders inactives: QB Josh Johnson, LB Ale Kaho, OT George Fant, OT Trent Scott, DE Drake Johnson, and DE Jalyn Holmes

Vikings inactives: QB John Wolford, DB Theo Jackson, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, OL Joe Huber, OT Walter Rouse, TE Ben Yurosek, and DL Elijah Williams.

