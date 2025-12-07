Commanders offensive starter carted back to locker room with scary knee injury

The 2025 NFL campaign continues to turn from bad to worse for the Washington Commanders. This has essentially become a lost season for the franchise after being blown out once again and dropping its eighth straight game, this time at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings.

During the course of the 31-0 loss, the Commanders lost multiple players to injuries, including star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who went down hard on his left elbow in the second half.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders vs. Minnesota Vikings live game updates, score, and highlights

Shortly after Daniels exited the field, starting tight end and 13-year NFL veteran, Zach Ertz, suffered a scary injury that resulted in him being carted off.

Commanders TE Zach Ertz Carted Off Against Vikings

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Facing a 2nd and 11 late in the third quarter, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a pass to Ertz as he was moving out of the pocket. The throw was high as Mariota wasn't able to set his feet.

As Ertz leaped into the air for the ball, he took a brutal hit from Vikings safety Jay Ward.

Ward sunk his hips and delivered a direct shot with his helmet to Ertz's right knee. Ertz's leg appeared to bend backward due to the force, and he immediately stayed down, obviously in pain.

This is a dirty hit by Jay Ward (#24 Vikings) that has left Zach Ertz down on the field and needing assistance from the trainers to leave the field.



No place for this on the football field. Disgusting play. pic.twitter.com/6eQcVQvDd7 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 7, 2025

Ertz was absolutely defenseless on the play in an egregious move that could put his professional career in jeopardy. He had to be carted off the field with an aircast applied to his leg. Mariota came over to console Ertz in an emotional scene.

Marcus Mariota comforted an emotional Zach Ertz on the injury cart 🙏



(📺 FOX) pic.twitter.com/zr4Cqopyhs — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2025

It remains to be seen what the exact nature of the injury is, but it didn't look good in the moment. Washington quickly ruled Ertz out for the remainder of the game.

Ertz is in his second season with the Commanders. He's started all 12 games, catching 50 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns. Ertz had his best performance of the season just a week ago, hauling in ten receptions for 106 yards against the Denver Broncos.

The Washington Commanders return to action against the New York Giants on Sunday, December 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on FOX.

READ MORE: How to watch Commanders vs. Vikings: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders rookie earns praise from Kliff Kingsbury

•﻿ Commanders receiver admits to 'toughest' career moment before return

• Commanders coordinator reveals key goal for Jayden Daniels

• Commanders, Eagles Week 16 rivalry matchup receives kickoff change