Commander Country

Commanders injuries vs. Packers could derail season

The Washington Commanders have a lengthy injury report after their game against the Green Bay Packers.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. is carted off the field after being injured.
Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. is carted off the field after being injured. / Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders were hit with a major blow or several during the team's Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Not only did the Commanders lose 27-18, but they suffered a number of bumps and bruises to add injury to insult. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn voiced his disappointment about the major injuries plaguing the roster.

“That’s just part of our way. I hate it for the players, just let’s see  where they’re at. It’s just tough, the harder conversations are when it’s longer, way harder for them than me," Quinn said. 

"We’ll do our best to make sure they’re doing well and we can find where they’re at, I just don't know where  they’re at yet.”

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Quinn unhappy with Commanders injuries

The most notable injuries for the Commanders came with Deatrich Wise Jr. and Austin Ekeler.

In the second quarter, Wise suffered a quad injury on an extra point that required the game to pause and bring out the cart. Wise was wheeled off the field and ruled out for the season the following day.

"I’m truly grateful for all the love, prayers, and support I’ve received. This was an unfortunate experience, but when you give so much to the game and do everything you can to improve for yourself and for your team’s success it can feel like there’s a lot to play for," Wise said on Instagram.

As for Ekeler, he is dealing with an Achilles injury that could keep him out for the year. The injury came from a non-contact moment, so the Commanders are fearing the worst for their veteran running back.

The Commanders also saw tight end John Bates, offensive lineman Brandon Coleman and cornerback Trey Amos suffer injuries during the game, forcing Washington's depth to step up at an unfortunate time.

Now, the Commanders will put this depth to the test in future weeks to try and keep pace in the competitive NFC East.

Jeremy Brener
