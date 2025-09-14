Commanders path gets harder in NFC East after Cowboys signing
The Washington Commanders' path to get to the top of the NFC East is getting a tiny bit more difficult.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney is signing with the team.
Clowney heads to Dallas Cowboys
Clowney, 32, is joining his sixth team in seven years by signing with the Cowboys two games into the season. The move comes just weeks after the Cowboys shockingly traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks.
Clowney will fit into the team's pass rusher rotation and add some depth for the Cowboys defense as they move more in the season.
For Clowney, signing with the Cowboys is a full-circle moment for his career. He began his life in the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick for the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Clowney played with the Texans for five years before being traded to the pacific northwest to join the Seattle Seahawks. Clowney spent the 2019 season with the Seahawks before heading back to the AFC South to join the Tennessee Titans.
In 2021, Clowney signed with the Cleveland Browns, beginning a three-year stint in the AFC North. In 2022, Clowney remained with the Browns before heading over to the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.
Last season, Clowney signed with the Carolina Panthers, playing close to his native South Carolina.
Now, Clowney is with the Cowboys, where he will line up against the Commanders twice in the upcoming season. Clowney and the Cowboys will battle the Commanders on Oct. 19 and Dec. 25.
