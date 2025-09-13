Commanders defense exposed in loss vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders defense is going back to the drawing board after a tough Week 2 loss against the Green Bay Packers.
The Commanders defense allowed two touchdowns in the first half, forcing them to play from behind for most of the game. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about the defense not being up to speed to start the season.
“Yeah, I think when you get your speed going, your rush going, you can just move somebody off the spot, like I said I’ll take a look at it, but it wasn’t ideal to be behind at the end, especially when those passes go up," Quinn said.
"We didn’t get a lot of plays early on, they did a nice job of extending drives. In fact, I think the first two drives, they might have got seven points but they were long drives that went, and then all of a sudden you’re three and out or a short drive and you’re not making as many plays as you want.”
Commanders defense a step slow
The Commanders only allowed six points in their Week 1 win against the New York Giants, but when they faced off against a legitimate contender for the first time, they couldn't land up to par with them.
The Packers offense was clicking on all cylinders to start the game, picking up where they left off in their Week 1 statement victory against the Detroit Lions.
The Packers game on a short week could be the hardest game the Commanders will face all year, but it serves as a wake-up call to the defense that it has to pick things up if the team wants to continue being part of the contender conversation.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 21 inside Northwest Stadium.
