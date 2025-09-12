Former Commanders QB inspires military families with 'positive steps'
Second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels is learning what it means to lead the Washington Commanders, with veterans like Marcus Mariota and Terry McLaurin guiding the way. For former QB Robert Griffin III, that same mentorship reflects the “positive steps” he highlighted this week at a USAA Life Insurance Company community event in Norfolk, VA.
On Wednesday, the former Commanders quarterback partnered with USAA Life Co. to launch the first-ever Positive Steps campaign at the Waterside District in Norfolk. The centerpiece was the unveiling of a staircase wrapped in colorful designs, symbolizing how small actions, like taking the stairs, can add up to a healthier, more fulfilling life.
The message was personal for Griffin. Both of his parents served in the U.S. Army, and Norfolk’s strong military presence made the event especially meaningful.
“Working with USAA for 15 years has given me the opportunity to give back,” Griffin said. “This was another step in doing that. You should never forget where you came from.”
The day also included a stop with Junior Achievement, where Griffin spent time with local students talking about financial literacy and future planning.
“We don’t want them to repeat the same mistakes we did,” he said. “That’s why partnerships with USAA are so important. We’re able to equip them with information sooner so they’re better prepared.”
It was a moment that emphasized the importance of mentorship — not just in classrooms, but also in the locker room. That same focus on guidance and preparation is exactly what the Commanders are relying on as veterans lead their younger players.
For both Norfolk families and Commanders fans, Griffin’s message was clear: success comes from consistency, preparation, and leaning on those who came before you.
His visit was a reminder that success in life and on the field comes from taking one positive step at a time. It’s the same approach that can help carry the Commanders deep into the season.
