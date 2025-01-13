Commander Country

Commanders Get Unexpected Boost in Win vs. Buccaneers

The Washington Commanders had a surprise contribution in their Wild Card win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) catches a touchdown during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders knew they needed someone to step up in the offense to make plays apart from Jayden Daniels, and they got that in an unexpected way.

Fourth-year pro Dyami Brown had his best game of the season with five catches for a team-high 89 yards and a touchdown as the Commanders upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn expressed his pride for Brown.

"Certainly proud of him because [he] got injured just a few weeks ago, and worked hard to get back to make sure he was ready and able to deliver in that spot," Quinn said postgame. 

"[For] some players, we were entering into their first playoff experiences… as you get into it, it's ball, and you get into it, but the nerves sometimes leading up to it can feel [like] a lot. There's a lot of extra energy. And we're supposed to use that energy for good in terms of the preparation of how we go. But I was certainly proud of him. I told him that in the locker room."

Brown dealt with a lot of change this season, but to see him come out of it on the end in a better place than he was before shows how dynamic the Commanders rebuild has been.

“I’m just grateful – even for that opportunity," Brown said postgame. "I know previous years weren’t like that – but just [having] the opportunity that I’m given, I’m grateful for it.”

Now, Brown and the Commanders get another shot to shock the world when they take on the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.

