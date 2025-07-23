Commanders have a target on their back entering training camp
The Washington Commanders are fresh off of an appearance in the NFC Championship, making them one of the top teams to watch in the upcoming season.
The Commanders were 4-13 in 2023, but they are far away from what that team used to be.
NFL.com writer Jeremy Bergman believes the future is now for the Commanders.
Commanders have extremely high expectations
"The future is now in Washington. Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie season was a clear indication of that. Further evidence came in general manager Adam Peters' actions this offseason, acquiring two key pieces in Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil," Bergman wrote.
"Going for broke with the additions of a Swiss Army playmaker and a perennial Pro Bowl blindside blocker, Washington is speedily building an offense around Daniels and in his image. But to build off their NFC title game run in 2024, the Commanders need to first get their two new stars up and running in training camp. Samuel has already impressed teammates in camp despite online chatter that he's playing slower entering his seventh season, and Tunsil's veteran presence at offseason work has his coach fawning.
"How Samuel's role develops in training camp (more WR or RB?) will be the more interesting development (Tunsil is no doubt the starting LT), but both big names will have eyes on them in Ashburn, Virginia."
Daniels and the Commanders will look to be one of the best offenses in the league.
If the offense can perform at an equal or higher level compared to the year before, the Commanders should be one of the top teams in the league once again.
The Commanders will start training camp practices today.
