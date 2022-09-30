Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 4: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

While it’s early to declare a game in week four a must-win, the Washington Commanders can’t afford to fall any further behind in the NFC East.

The Commanders are the only team under .500 in their division. Washington will have a chance to right the ship when they go on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Washington is coming off of back-to-back losses to the Detroit Lions 36-27 on Sept. 18 and Philadelphia Eagles 24-8 on Sunday. Even more, concerning for Washington is how they’ve played in the first half of both losses.

Detroit and Philadelphia combined to outscore the Commanders 46-0 in the first half. They also sacked Carson Wentz 10 times through the game’s first two quarters against Washington.

The Commanders’ offensive line woes will face another tough test against Dallas’ defensive line. The Cowboys lead the NFL with 13 sacks this season.

Demarcus Lawrence had three sacks for the Cowboys, and they had 24 pressures in their 23-16 win against the New York Giants on Monday night. Micah Parsons has four sacks so far this season for Dallas.

Quarterback Cooper Rush has done more than enough filling in for Dak Prescott after he suffered a thumb injury on Sept. 11. Rush has gone 2-0 as the starter and thrown for 450 yards and two touchdowns in those games.

The Commanders could potentially get some reinforcements on defense. Cornerback William Jackson III was a full participant in practice on Thursday, while defensive end Casey Toohill and defensive lineman Daniel Wise were limited participants.

The injury report wasn’t as friendly to Washington’s offensive line. Center West Schweitzer and offensive tackle Charles Leno didn’t practice. Offensive tackles Saahdiq Charles and Sam Cosmi were limited participants.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (1-2) vs. Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: FOX | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Cowboys -3.5

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys -167, Commanders +140

