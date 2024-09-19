Commander Country

Commanders' Jayden Daniels Emerging as Franchise QB

Jayden Daniels has looked the part for the Washington Commanders starting quarterback.

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs down the field in the first half against the New York Giants at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images
It's only been two games but there's reason to be impressed with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick from this year's draft, has a win under his belt and the best eye test so far out of the rookies.

Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verderame ranked all the quarterbacks through two weeks, and Daniels came in at No. 20.

"Of all the rookie quarterbacks playing, Daniels has, by far, been the best. The No. 2 pick is sixth in adjusted EPA per play (0.221) and first in expected completion rate (73.4%). Washington has a long way to go to contention, but Daniels looks like an answer in the early going," Verderame writes.

There's still a lot of football to be played, which could suggest that Daniels' play through two weeks is a flash in the pan. But it could also mean that he has so much more room to grow.

Daniels struggled in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he still found ways to make plays. He also struggled in the red zone in Week 2 against the New York Giants, but he still found a way to lead seven scoring drives, which not too many quarterbacks in the NFL can do, especially in their second career start.

Daniels will have a chance to showcase even more growth this week against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

