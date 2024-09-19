Commanders Take Lions DB in 2023 NFL Redraft
The Washington Commanders haven't gotten a lot of production from last year's No. 16 overall pick Emmanuel Forbes.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox now has Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch mocked to them in a 2023 redraft.
"The Washington Commanders used the 16th pick on cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, who has since played well below his draft status," Knox writes. "Forbes allowed an opposing passer rating of 103.0 as a rookie, was benched in Week 1 of this season and is now recovering from thumb surgery. Here, the Commanders pivot to safety Brian Branch, a second-round pick of the Lions. The former Alabama playmaker was a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate and would bolster Washington's lackluster secondary in a big way."
Branch, 22, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Lions, and he has been a force since entering the league. He already has 87 tackles in his career compared to 42 from Forbes. He also has four interceptions while Forbes has just one.
The Commanders are rebuilding their secondary and defense with coach Dan Quinn at the helm, so they cannot go back in time and fix this potential mistake. All they can do is hope Forbes shows the potential that made him go at No. 16 or find his replacement in the coming drafts.
