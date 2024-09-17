Commanders RB Austin Ekeler Earns Good Morning Football Award
The Washington Commanders were able to get their first win of the 2024 season in quite literally the most interesting way possible as they beat their NFC East foes the New York Giants 21-18 without scoring a single touchdown this past Sunday.
It's not that the Commanders' offense couldn't gain any yards - they had 425 total on the day - but they had trouble finishing off their drives when it came to the red zone going 0/6 on their visits and allowing newly signed kicker Austin Seibert to connect on all seven of his field goals in his first game as the Commanders' placekicker.
The Commanders rushing game in particular stood out on the day with Brian Robinson having a career day and as a group, they put up over 200 yards on the ground. However, it was a play made through the air that caught the attention of the NFL media as a pass from Jayden Daniels to running back Austin Ekeler earned the latter the Angry Runs scepter from Good Morning Football.
It's a far cry from the usual winners of the Angry Runs scepter, but either way, Ekeler takes the honor for the performances in Week 2 of the NFL season. Ekeler managed to rush eight times for 38 yards and caught three passes for another 47 yards, complimenting what the rest of the offense was doing.
Ekeler and the rest of the Commanders' offense will look to get into the endzone this week and keep their momentum going when they head back on the road to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals who almost just handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season.
