Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Makes NFL History Through Two Weeks
The Washington Commanders selected former Heisman-winning LSU Tigers' quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second-overall pick in this past April's NFL draft with the hopes that he would one day become the team's franchise quarterback of the future. We still have plenty of time to see if that manifests itself, but by naming Daniels the starter for Week 1 and based on his performance through two games it appears that he and the Commanders are on track for that dream to come true.
After being selected by the Commanders, Daniels set out goals for himself including trying to match some of the best rookie quarterback performances in the history of the NFL, and already through two games he is making his mark on history as he has become the only quarterback, not just rookie, in NFL history to complete over 75% of his passes, run for over 100 yards and throw zero interceptions over a two-game span (minimum 50 attempts).
It is great to see Daniels already etching his name in NFL history books, and he has done so pretty impressively over the two games of his career completing 75.5% of his passes for 410 yards and adding another 132 yards rushing. The zero interceptions are also promising, but where the Commanders would like to see improvement from their young, rookie signal-caller would be throwing touchdown passes and cutting down on turnovers as a whole, not just interceptions.
Daniels has yet to find the endzone as a passer and has let the ball slip out of his hands three times in his short career thus far, something that will need to be fixed as the season continues to progress.
Even so, the Washington Commanders look to be on the right track and are currently 1-1 with a division win under their belt. Now Daniels and Washington will hit the road again to match up against the Cincinnati Bengals who are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
