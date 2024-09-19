Bengals Star Could Return vs. Commanders
The Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals are facing off against each other on Monday Night Football, which could mark the return of one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
According to ESPN insider Ben Baby, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is set to return to practice.
Higgins, 25, has dealt with a hamstring injury that has held him out of the first two weeks of the season. His return to practice is a good sign that he will be ready for Monday night's game against the Commanders.
Higgins agreed to a one-year deal this offseason after being placed on the franchise tag, so he's hoping for a banner year in order to get the most value in free agency next spring.
He's got some ground to make up and several chips on his shoulder, including the fact that the Bengals are 0-2 to start the season.
This isn't good news for the Commanders secondary, which has dealt with injuries of their own and have struggled against top receivers so far this season.
However, the Commanders knew there was a possibility for Higgins' return and they should be ready to welcome the challenge.
