Washington Commanders' Dan Quinn Opens Up About Dallas Cowboys Reunion
The Washington Commanders are rolling up on a big game. They're fresh off a tough NFC East loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and have fallen to 7-4 after a two-game skid. However, this is where a playoff team can prove themselves.
The Commanders will have an opportunity to do such in Week 12 as they host the Dallas Cowboys, another NFC East rivalry. It's worth noting that first-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn formerly coached in Dallas.
Not only will Quinn be facing his former organization, but he coached alongside current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. He was complimentary of the head coach before their "chess match."
"Yeah, and it happens around the league of guys that you keep up with at different spots along the way. And Mike’s [Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy] a phenomenal coach," Quinn said. "I learned so much from him in a lot of different ways, both on the field and off the field. So, I know that you know that. And he has that same thought about some of the things that we've done. So, there is a chess match, but at the end it's the guys executing and playing it out. And so that's a number one top of the pile, our execution, the speed that which we play. And so that's a number one at the top."
The Commanders have executed much, much better so far this season. They are second in the division for now, and they should be able to take down Dallas handily, which would be huge for them to bounce back after a couple of losses.
Quinn has a couple of former Cowboys players on his roster, too, so the divisional battle should provide quite a bit of entertainment as Washington looks to prove themselves as a playoff-caliber team.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Cowboys
• Commanders Rival Giants Cut Starting QB Daniel Jones
• Commanders Defense Has Played Well, Needs to Finish Better
• Commanders Dorance Armstrong Jr. Feeling 'More Urgency' Facing Cowboys