Commanders LB Dante Fowler Jr. Discusses First Career Pick-Six
Landover, MD. -- The Washington Commanders are 5-2 for the first time since 2018 and 3-0 at home for the first time since 2005.
In 2018, Commanders outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. was going through the finality of his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars who drafted him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. In 2005, he was just a tad more than 11 years old.
That's how long it's been since a Washington team has done what this one is doing, and all it took to spark it all was Fowler doing something he's never done. Ever.
“That was my first pick-six in my life. I feel a little bit different than before," Fowler said following the Commanders' 40-7 bludgeoning of the Carolina Panthers. "Man, that was so cool. Just be able to - that was my first interception - just be able to return it for a touchdown. Man, that was like. I was in a dream.”
If Fowler was dreaming he had the entire population of Northwest Stadium, including his teammates, right along with them. Even the Panthers fans in attendance probably couldn't believe what they were witnessing as Fowler sprinted down the sideline into the end zone.
To think it was really just the beginning of a long and brutal day for Carolina at the hands of this rejuvenated Washington franchise would turn the dream state into a bonafide nightmare for any teal-clad fans in attendance.
The Panthers were in scoring position when the interception happened. And had that pass been completed or simply thrown away then Carolina likely would have been able to kick a field goal. One that would have been the first points of the evening, and give them a first-quarter lead.
Instead, Fowler snuffed out the scoring attempt with one of his own and promptly gave the Commanders the lead before their offense ever stepped foot onto the field.
It would take eight drives until Washington allowed the Panthers onto its end of the field. On the only scoring drive they had all day.
“We didn't want them to score at all," said Fowler. "But be able just to only get seven points...That's cool. So, it's an energy booster. We're ready to go in the next week and just carry the same momentum.”
Fowler also said he'd hoped the defense was able to keep the Carolina rushing attack under 100 yards on the day. He'll be happy to know the Panthers amassed 95 total yards on the ground - goal achieved.
Looking to carry that into Week 8, the Commanders play host again. This time to the Chicago Bears and their 30th ranked yards per carry rush offense. Though the Bears did rush for over 150 yards a week ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
