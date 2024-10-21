Commander Country

Commanders' Marcus Mariota Praised After Panthers Game

Marcus Mariota could be the Washington Commanders starter for Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) smiles while jogging onto the field against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) smiles while jogging onto the field against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are celebrating after their 40-7 win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

While the game will be remembered for the blowout and Jayden Daniels' injury, his backup Marcus Mariota earned some well-deserved praise from Bleacher Report following the game.

"No one will come out this game and say that Mariota is as good as Daniels. However, Kliff Kingsbury is cooking this season with this play-calling. As The 33rd Team noted, Daniels and Mariota are the only two teammates to lead their offense to at least 40 points in a game this season," Bleacher Report writes. "Next weekend's showdown between the first and second overall picks may not occur. The Commanders need to be careful regarding any injury to Daniels. If he's cleared, full speed ahead."

Mariota completed 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, churning out one of the more efficient games of his 10-year career in the NFL.

It remains to be seen what Daniels' injury will become, but Mariota should give the Commanders plenty of confidence if he needs to be on the field next week against the Chicago Bears in a game that could loom large in the NFC playoff race.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

 Zach Ertz Scores Touchdown To Cap Dominate First Half For Commanders

• Commanders QB Embraces the Challenges of the Media Attention

• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury on Why Offenses Are Moving More Than Ever

Commanders Beat Panthers, But Jayden Daniels' Injury Causes Concern

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News