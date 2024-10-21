Commanders' Marcus Mariota Praised After Panthers Game
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after their 40-7 win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
While the game will be remembered for the blowout and Jayden Daniels' injury, his backup Marcus Mariota earned some well-deserved praise from Bleacher Report following the game.
"No one will come out this game and say that Mariota is as good as Daniels. However, Kliff Kingsbury is cooking this season with this play-calling. As The 33rd Team noted, Daniels and Mariota are the only two teammates to lead their offense to at least 40 points in a game this season," Bleacher Report writes. "Next weekend's showdown between the first and second overall picks may not occur. The Commanders need to be careful regarding any injury to Daniels. If he's cleared, full speed ahead."
Mariota completed 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, churning out one of the more efficient games of his 10-year career in the NFL.
It remains to be seen what Daniels' injury will become, but Mariota should give the Commanders plenty of confidence if he needs to be on the field next week against the Chicago Bears in a game that could loom large in the NFC playoff race.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Zach Ertz Scores Touchdown To Cap Dominate First Half For Commanders
• Commanders QB Embraces the Challenges of the Media Attention
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury on Why Offenses Are Moving More Than Ever
• Commanders Beat Panthers, But Jayden Daniels' Injury Causes Concern