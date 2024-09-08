Commanders' Jayden Daniels Scores Second Touchdown vs. Bucs
While most teams facing a 37-14 deficit late into the fourth quarter would typically begin to wave the white flag and let the clock wind down, the approach wasn't the same for the Washington Commanders during their Week 1 contest.
Facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, quarterback Baker Mayfield carved up Washington's defense. Still, with a rookie quarterback taking over under center, there was no reason for the Commanders to quit being aggressive.
After an up-and-down NFL debut, No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels showed plenty of flashes under center. He scored his first career touchdown late in the third quarter, though the Buccaneers would respond and ensure the game was put away.
In one final drive, though, Daniels led the Commanders on a ten-play, 70-yard scoring drive as the LSU product got into the end zone on the ground.
Yeah, the Commanders took a 37-20 loss, but Daniels' dual-threat abilities were on display and he showed flashes of how he can impact the game on his feet.
First-year Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury can now review the game with Daniels and the two now have a building block heading into Week 2.
