Commanders QB Singles Out Panthers Defender

The Washington Commanders have their eye on one Carolina Panthers defender.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) attempts to catch the ball against Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) attempts to catch the ball against Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are facing off against one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the Carolina Panthers for their Week 7 matchup.

Even though the Panthers have allowed the most points and the fourth-most yards in the league all season, there are still some players who could pose as problems for the Commanders offense.

For rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, he knows how good Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn can be.

"Yeah, a team that is able to fly around. [Carolina Panthers CB] Jaycee Horn is a good player, very physical, and they like to get the hands on the ball," Daniels said. "They're a good tackling team. There's not a lot of missed tackles that they miss. So, going out there, manage how can we break some leveraging and get some extra yards after the catch run? So, it's going to be fun to be able to play against him this week."

Horn, who turns 25 next month, has 27 tackles through six games this season, which matches his total from last year after playing in as many games. He dealt with injuries most of last year but has been healthy now. He leads the Panthers secondary, so he is certainly a player for the Commanders to watch going into the game.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Commanders is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

