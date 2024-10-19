Commander Country

Commanders Not Taking Panthers For Granted

The Washington Commanders are hoping to return to their winning ways.

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) pulls down Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) by his jersey for a sack during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) pulls down Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) by his jersey for a sack during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The 4-2 Washington Commanders are hosting the 1-5 Carolina Panthers in Week 7 in a lopsided battle between the two teams on paper.

However, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels isn't overlooking the Panthers, who have boasted one of the worst defenses in the league.

“For us, we just got to go out there and play our game and execute," Daniels said. "At the end of the day, it's the NFL. Any given Sunday, you could lose any game against any opponent. So, it doesn't matter who you play, you got to go out there, have the same process, respect the process, respect the grind, put your best foot forward on Sunday.”

The Commanders are fresh off of a loss against the Baltimore Ravens last week, so they don't want to get in a bad habit and drop a second game in a row. That's why the Commanders should have their foot on the gas this weekend and not let anything up.

A loss would put the Commanders at 4-3, moving them closer to the rest of their NFC East rivals in the standings, so anything Washington can do to avoid that will happen.

Kickoff for the game is set for tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

