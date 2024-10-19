Panthers vs. Commanders Could Turn Into Shootout
The Washington Commanders have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL, and Jayden Daniels will lead his team tomorrow to face off against the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers struggled on offense when last year's No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was under center. However, the unit has looked a lot better when Andy Dalton has been quarterbacking the team.
That's why CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco is anticipating a shootout with the Commanders coming out on top 35-27.
"This is a game featuring two defenses that have issues with two offenses that can score. So look for a shootout of sorts between Jayden Daniels and Andy Dalton. In the end, I'm betting it's Daniels that gets the best of it as Washington bounces back from losing to the Ravens last week," Prisco writes.
The Panthers have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, so if the Commanders can take advantage of that, they should be able to get back to their winning ways and pull out a victory at home in front of their fans.
Kickoff between the Panthers and Commanders is set for tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on CBS or Paramount+.
