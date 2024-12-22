Commander Country

Commanders' Jayden Daniels Throws Game-Winning TD vs. Eagles

Jayden Daniels is a hero once again for the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball during warmup prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball during warmup prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders needed all 36 points they scored today to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 at Northwest Stadium.

The last eight points came in the final seconds of the game when quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a nine-yard pass to Jamison Crowder for the game-winning score.

Here's a look at the play:

The touchdown was Crowder's second of the game. Crowder had been injured for most of the season, but he returned last week for the Commanders' stretch run. Now, he's playing a massive role for the Commanders as they look to make their first postseason since 2020.

Crowder's pair of touchdowns were his only catches of the game, racking up 15 total yards in the process.

For Daniels, the touchdown marked his fifth of the game, setting a new personal best for himself. He threw another touchdown to Terry McLaurin and two to Olamide Zacchaeus.

The win for the Commanders gives them their third consecutive victory and 10 on the season. It's the franchise's best start to a campaign since 1991, the last time they won the Super Bowl.

Daniels and the Commanders' next test comes in Week 17 on Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Eagles' Nick Sirianni Comments on Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore

• Commanders' Josh Harris Makes Statement on Stadium Future

• Eagles' Jalen Hurts Exits Game vs. Commanders

• Marshon Lattimore Leaves Commanders-Eagles With Injury

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News