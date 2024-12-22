Commanders' Jayden Daniels Throws Game-Winning TD vs. Eagles
The Washington Commanders needed all 36 points they scored today to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 at Northwest Stadium.
The last eight points came in the final seconds of the game when quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a nine-yard pass to Jamison Crowder for the game-winning score.
Here's a look at the play:
The touchdown was Crowder's second of the game. Crowder had been injured for most of the season, but he returned last week for the Commanders' stretch run. Now, he's playing a massive role for the Commanders as they look to make their first postseason since 2020.
Crowder's pair of touchdowns were his only catches of the game, racking up 15 total yards in the process.
For Daniels, the touchdown marked his fifth of the game, setting a new personal best for himself. He threw another touchdown to Terry McLaurin and two to Olamide Zacchaeus.
The win for the Commanders gives them their third consecutive victory and 10 on the season. It's the franchise's best start to a campaign since 1991, the last time they won the Super Bowl.
Daniels and the Commanders' next test comes in Week 17 on Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Eagles' Nick Sirianni Comments on Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore
• Commanders' Josh Harris Makes Statement on Stadium Future
• Eagles' Jalen Hurts Exits Game vs. Commanders