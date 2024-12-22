Eagles' Jalen Hurts Exits Game vs. Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles have taken a quick 14-0 lead on the Washington Commanders in the first quarter, but it has come at a price.
On the team's second scoring drive, Hurts attempted to slide to get down, but he was met with a hit from Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu.
Hurts appeared to be okay, but he was told that he needed to go get checked out by the trainers, signaling that he may be entering the league's concussion protocol.
Here's a look at the play:
Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett was able to enter the game and finish off the drive, which resulted in a touchdown from four yards out to star wide receiver A.J. Brown.
If Hurts were to remain out for the rest of the game, it would be a massive blow for the Eagles. However, Philadelphia would likely start committing to the running game as it already has a two-score lead.
The fact that the Eagles also have Saquon Barkley in the backfield doesn't hurt either. He will likely have to shoulder part of the load Hurts would take if he was in the game.
The Commanders are trailing 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Zach Ertz Status Revealed vs. Eagles
• Commanders Coach Reveals How Jayden Daniels Has Grown
• Commanders' Josh Harris Makes Statement on Stadium Future
• Eagles' Nick Sirianni Comments on Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore