Marshon Lattimore Leaves Commanders-Eagles With Injury
The Washington Commanders are in a late-game dogfight against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles. However, with a late-game turnover from Jayden Daniels, who threw an interception on a tipped pass, the Commanders trail the Eagles 30-28.
The team is without a premier piece in their secondary, too. Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore is questionable to return to the matchup with a hamstring injury, according to the broadcast.
The team needs his services as the Commanders need a major stop to swing the momentum back their way and give them a chance to win the game.
Unfortunately, Lattimore suffered a hamstring injury, the same injury that held him out of four games and for five weeks since he arrived in D.C. through a trade from the New Orleans Saints.
Lattimore made his Washington debut last week in a win over the Saints, too, and it's unfortunate that he's sidelined once again. He should stay out for the final few minutes of the game and assess the injury afterward to determine the severness before aggravating the hamstring any further.
