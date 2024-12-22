Eagles' Nick Sirianni Comments on Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore
Marshon Lattimore will face the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time as part of the Washington Commanders' roster this weekend.
The last time the Commanders faced the Eagles, they lost. The last time Lattimore faced them, he lost. So there's an element of getting that game back for the player and team, even if they haven't gone into this specific battle together in the past.
Ahead of the matchup, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni shared some of his thoughts on one of the newest Washington rivals.
"It’s been one game with him in there. He’s a really good football player. We’ve played against him in the past with our games against the Saints. Really outstanding football player," Sirianni said. Probably a bit too little film because again, it’s just been one game, and you could see different things. But he’s a really good player which would allow him to do different things like that because of how good he’s played as a pro. So we’ll have to be ready for him. This is a good defense we’re going against."
In his five matchups against the Eagles, Lattimore has been on the winning side twice: in a 48-7 win for the Saints in November 2018 and a 20-10 win for the same team in January 2023.
Earlier this season, still with the Saints, Lattimore faced Philadelphia in a 15-12 loss in Week 3 where he had two tackles and played 72 defensive snaps.
He'll certainly get plenty of snaps this weekend against the Eagles again, and perhaps will be a key element to both he and his new team extracting a bit of revenge for previous losses at the hands of this opponent.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Gearing Up to Take Down 'Hottest Team' in the NFL in Week 16
• Commanders' Josh Harris Makes Statement on Stadium Future
• Commanders Coach Reveals How Jayden Daniels Has Grown
• Commanders on Pace for Historic Season of Fourth Quarter Scoring