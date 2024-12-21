Commanders' Josh Harris Makes Statement on Stadium Future
The Washington Commanders are looking towards the future when it comes to the possibility of building a new stadium in the D.C. area.
While the development has gone back and forth in favor and against the Commanders, the team received good news early Saturday morning in regards to possible returning to D.C.
All 100 senators agreed to pass a bipartisan bill that will work towards revitalizing RFK Stadium, which could potentially become the next home of the Commanders.
Commanders owner Josh Harris released a statement in regards to the news.
"We are extremely grateful that our elected officials have come together on a bipartisan basis to give Washington D.C. the opportunity to decide on the future of the RFK stadium site. This bill will create an equal playing field so that all potential future locations for the home of the Washington Commanders can be fairly considered and give our franchise the opportunity to provide the best experience for all of our fans," the statement reads.
This doesn't guarantee that the Commanders will move back to D.C., but it makes the possibility that much more plausible.
