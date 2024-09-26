Commanders OC Details What Separates Jayden Daniels From Other QBs
Jayden Daniels has officially arrived at the NFL level. In his third game, the Washington Commanders rookie quarterback proved exactly why the club used the No. 2 overall pick to land his services. He completed 21 of his 23 passes for 254 yards and three total touchdowns in a Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ahead of another road contest, Daniels looks to build off the momentum and continue elevating the Commanders' offense. On Thursday, Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was complimentary of the poise the LSU product carries.
"Yeah, they all have their thing. I think he doesn't, he's very competitive, fiery, you see it on the field, but so far you haven't seen a negative play impact him or a real positive play," Kingsbury explained. "He just kind of does his job and wants to do it the right way. And so I think he's up there with some of the best I've been around as far as being able to play the next snap and not let good or bad affect him."
Daniels has a competitive edge over opposing defenses. They can hit him hard or swarm him with pressure, but the reigning Heisman winner won't waiver. He's going to attack the defense with a relentless, consistent approach.
The Commanders offense is in good hands with Daniels under center. He's going to be a great leader within the franchise while backing up his locker room presence with his play on the field.
For Kingsbury, it'll be important for him to get the best out of his quarterback on Sunday as he coaches the offense against the Arizona Cardinals -- who he used to be the head coach of. Daniels and Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray are both dual-threat quarterbacks, so it could be quite the contest between the two in Week 4.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Kliff Kingsbury Gives Commanders Advantage vs. Cardinals
• Commanders Fan Takes on Monday Night Football vs. Bengals
• Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Downplaying Facing Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury
• Commanders Must Adjust with Austin Ekeler Out vs. Cardinals