Commander Country

Why Commanders WR Noah Brown Has Important Role

Noah Brown is improving each week for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) is introduced before playing against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) is introduced before playing against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown has been with the team for about a month, and he continues to grow each day.

Brown has surpassed coach Dan Quinn's expectations for him when he first arrived after the 53-man roster cuts.

"I knew it would take some time to get acclimated to an entire new system," Quinn said of Brown. "To be honest, he's beat even what my expectations were to get to that space. I think that speaks to the competitor that Noah is, but I love the group, the different styles and attitudes that people bring. ... And if the team continues into that space and makes that type of connection stronger and stronger, it makes everybody's role more valuable."

With Brown getting more comfortable with the offense, he is also making Jayden Daniels' job easier as his rookie quarterback.

“It's been real good," Daniels said of his relationship with Brown. "Just Noah getting more comfortable. Just the whole unit getting more comfortable. It's only a third game playing with each other, so we gotta keep improving.”

Brown's role as the No. 2 receiver in the offense is an important one. If he is good, he takes pressure and attention off of Terry McLaurin and makes the rest of the offense even more dynamic.

If Brown can play well in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, it will increase their chances of grabbing another win to go 3-1.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Kliff Kingsbury Gives Commanders Advantage vs. Cardinals

• Commanders Fan Takes on Monday Night Football vs. Bengals

• Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Downplaying Facing Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Commanders Must Adjust with Austin Ekeler Out vs. Cardinals

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News