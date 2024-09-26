Why Commanders WR Noah Brown Has Important Role
Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown has been with the team for about a month, and he continues to grow each day.
Brown has surpassed coach Dan Quinn's expectations for him when he first arrived after the 53-man roster cuts.
"I knew it would take some time to get acclimated to an entire new system," Quinn said of Brown. "To be honest, he's beat even what my expectations were to get to that space. I think that speaks to the competitor that Noah is, but I love the group, the different styles and attitudes that people bring. ... And if the team continues into that space and makes that type of connection stronger and stronger, it makes everybody's role more valuable."
With Brown getting more comfortable with the offense, he is also making Jayden Daniels' job easier as his rookie quarterback.
“It's been real good," Daniels said of his relationship with Brown. "Just Noah getting more comfortable. Just the whole unit getting more comfortable. It's only a third game playing with each other, so we gotta keep improving.”
Brown's role as the No. 2 receiver in the offense is an important one. If he is good, he takes pressure and attention off of Terry McLaurin and makes the rest of the offense even more dynamic.
If Brown can play well in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, it will increase their chances of grabbing another win to go 3-1.
