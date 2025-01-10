Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Gets Candid About Head Coaching Jobs
With the 2024 NFL regular season having come to a close, teams who missed the playoffs are getting a quick start to their offseason. For most of those teams, that includes a head coaching search. With a few vacancies across the league, the Washington Commanders good be impacted.
The Commanders are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 1 rematch in Wild Card Weekend. They've had an impressive 12-5 season, though they didn't win the NFC East so they are a road opponent.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has helped the Commanders turn their franchise around. He had help from offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury -- who has done a great job coaching quarterbacks in his career.
Kingsbury did such a good job helping a four-win Washington team win 12 games and turn things around. The former Arizona Cardinals head coach could get another look as a head man in the league again.
The Chicago Bears are just one of the teams with interest -- as he worked with quarterback Caleb Williams at USC -- and he has a serious chance at landing a head coaching job.
With a game coming against the Buccaneers in the playoffs, will the job interviews become a distraction? Kingsbury set the story straight ahead of the matchup.
“Yeah, I haven't had any discussions. Coaches, we pay representation to handle all that and so they've handled all that. It's just been all Tampa Bay," Kingsbury explained.
Kingsbury was sure to clarify that he's got an agent or representation handling the situation and interviews to get a leg up on the matter while working hard to prepare for Tampa Bay and a potential playoff run.
The last thing head coach Dan Quinn or the Commanders want is a key figure like Kingsbury distracted before a big-time matchup, so his having representation handling the matter allows him to keep his focus on what is important.
