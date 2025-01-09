Commanders Clutch Moments Could Come Into Play vs. Bucs
The Washington Commanders have been a part of a few close calls this season.
They have won games on a last-second field goal and a hail mary, but that has especially come in handy in each of the last four contests, all of which they came out on top. The Commanders won on a two-point conversion stop against the New Orleans Saints and threw touchdowns late to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.
The Commanders' ability to show up late and pull out wins should help them when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the Wild Card round.
"I do love that there is a confidence with the group, because they have been in a lot of fights and on that sideline when you're there, there's not a panic about it," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said. "There's not anything other than real belief that we're going to go make the next play to do the next thing. And that is a strong thing that I couldn't have scripted anymore for our team. And so, to be in those kind of fights, it is really important because if you aren't in any and you get to them, you'll feel tight, you would. And so, we've been in a lot of wild moments, and I think those are the things that concern you well. Because those moments, they are a hundred percent coming up here in the postseason.”
While the Commanders would like to win games earlier, knowing that they are still in until the final whistle will make them a tough out for the Bucs.
