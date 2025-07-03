Commanders $75 million offensive lineman could get another big raise
The Washington Commanders made a bold move this offseason by trading for Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Tunsil is one of the best offensive linemen over the past 10 years and he has consistently found ways to get paid throughout his career.
ESPN insider Bill Barnwell named Tunsil as part of the NFL 'Bag' Hall of Fame.
Tunsil keeps getting big paydays
"With one year left on his existing deal in the 2023 season and the Texans wanting to protect their new long-term QB in C.J. Stroud, Tunsil negotiated another player-friendly deal. This time, it was a three-year, $75 million extension that practically guaranteed $60 million at the time of signing. And again, he put himself in position to hit free agency at age 32, which is still within the peak time frame for NFL tackles.
"After two years, the Texans traded Tunsil to the Commanders for a pair of draft picks, clearly targeting him as a long-term left tackle to protect their own sensational young quarterback in Jayden Daniels. Now, with two years and $42.7 million left on his existing deal, guess what he's in position to do again? He can sign another extension from a team that implicitly committed to him with a trade. It will be his third significant extension by virtue of the fantastic deal he negotiated with the Texans several regimes ago."
The Commanders could hypothetically say goodbye to Tunsil after the season without losing much, so the left tackle has to do a good job protecting Jayden Daniels' blindside.
If Tunsil can have a good season, he'll find himself in a familiar territory of getting paid, this time by his third team.
Tunsil is scheduled to report to Commanders training camp on July 22.
