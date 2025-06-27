Analyst thinks Commanders, Terry McLaurin extension could be close
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin still remains without a new contract extension despite holding out during the team's mandatory minicamp earlier this month.
Tensions are rising between McLaurin and the Commanders front office, and a training camp holdout could ensue if the two sides fail to come up with an agreement.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin is optimistic that the two sides can agree to a new deal ahead of training camp next month.
READ MORE: Why one position group could quietly shape the Commanders' defense in 2025
McLaurin contract must be resolved
"Terry McLaurin isn't a happy camper ... yet. We say "yet" because it seems almost unfathomable the Commanders won't find a way to appease their top wide receiver, who also parlayed a minicamp holdout into a new deal back in 2022," Benjamin wrote.
"McLaurin may be seeking top-10 receiver money, but Washington is in win-now mode with Jayden Daniels under center, as evidenced by the club's addition of both Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil to start the offseason."
The Commanders can't afford to have McLaurin unhappy or see him miss out on playing time during the season in such a critical year inside a championship window.
McLaurin is a huge part of the team's success, so the team will have to bend a little bit and give the star wide receiver the money he is asking for, or at least some kind of compromise the two sides can agree to.
McLaurin's training camp holdout could begin if a new deal isn't agreed to by July 22.
READ MORE: Commanders legend has strange fact in common with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders owner buys record-breaking Jayden Daniels rookie card
• Marshon Lattimore must be better for Commanders
• Commanders vs. Bears rematch won’t feel the same
• Jayden Daniels steps into the spotlight during a big weekend for NFL stars