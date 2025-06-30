Commander Country

Terry McLaurin’s contract situation mirrors T.J. Watt’s with Steelers per insider

ESPN's Adam Schefter compares Terry McLaurin’s stalled contract talks with the Washington Commanders to T.J. Watt’s past situation in Pittsburgh.

David Harrison

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

ESPN's Adam Schefter joined The Pat McAfee Show Monday and discussed, among other things, an update to the contract negotiations between the Washington Commanders and receiver Terry McLaurin.

Unfortunately, the update was that there is no update, and that in and of itself is concerning for the Commanders and their star receiver.

However, Schefter also added that he believes Washington and its star will be able to work it out, even comparing the situation to another popular player currently negotiating terms with his own team.

READ MORE: NFL insider reveals discouraging update on Commanders' Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17).
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17). / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"I cannot envision the Commanders moving on from (McLaurin), no matter how disgruntled he may be," Schefter said while discussing the Commanders' situation. "It's sort of like T.J. Watt. You can't imagine that these two sides, as far apart as they are today, wouldn't be able to somehow find a way to bridge their differences and figure out a solution."

This opinion shared by Schefter matches that of most local outlets as well and even those around the team. Speaking to his teammates during the OTA period and recent mandatory minicamp, there doesn't appear to be a belief that McLaurin won't be a part of the team in 2025 and beyond.

"But today, McLaurin and the Commanders are not close, Watt and the Steelers are not close. And those would be two of the storylines that we are tracking as we get ready for training camp," Schefter added.

Once again, we agree, and will continue to monitor the situation as the calendar flips to July, the same month training camps open league-wide, in just about three weeks.

READ MORE: Terry McLaurin needs contract extension from Commanders

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels continues to draw comparisons to Bo Nix

• Commanders’ Brian Robinson hosts hundreds at special event in Virginia

 What if Commanders traded for Dolphins star Tyreek Hill?

 Analyst thinks Commanders, Terry McLaurin extension could be close

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News