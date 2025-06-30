Terry McLaurin’s contract situation mirrors T.J. Watt’s with Steelers per insider
ESPN's Adam Schefter joined The Pat McAfee Show Monday and discussed, among other things, an update to the contract negotiations between the Washington Commanders and receiver Terry McLaurin.
Unfortunately, the update was that there is no update, and that in and of itself is concerning for the Commanders and their star receiver.
However, Schefter also added that he believes Washington and its star will be able to work it out, even comparing the situation to another popular player currently negotiating terms with his own team.
"I cannot envision the Commanders moving on from (McLaurin), no matter how disgruntled he may be," Schefter said while discussing the Commanders' situation. "It's sort of like T.J. Watt. You can't imagine that these two sides, as far apart as they are today, wouldn't be able to somehow find a way to bridge their differences and figure out a solution."
This opinion shared by Schefter matches that of most local outlets as well and even those around the team. Speaking to his teammates during the OTA period and recent mandatory minicamp, there doesn't appear to be a belief that McLaurin won't be a part of the team in 2025 and beyond.
"But today, McLaurin and the Commanders are not close, Watt and the Steelers are not close. And those would be two of the storylines that we are tracking as we get ready for training camp," Schefter added.
Once again, we agree, and will continue to monitor the situation as the calendar flips to July, the same month training camps open league-wide, in just about three weeks.
